8,913 Shares in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Purchased by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PECO. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. 72.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Price Performance
Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock opened at $32.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.60. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.07 and a 52-week high of $36.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.22.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
PECO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.20.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Paul Massey sold 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total value of $301,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,993.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Profile
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.
See Also
