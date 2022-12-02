8,913 Shares in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Purchased by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PECO. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. 72.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc. alerts:

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Price Performance

Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock opened at $32.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.60. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.07 and a 52-week high of $36.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.22.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0933 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 448.00%.

PECO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Paul Massey sold 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total value of $301,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,993.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.