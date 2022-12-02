AAK AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:ARHUF) Short Interest Up 11.1% in November

AAK AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:ARHUF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 368,300 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the October 31st total of 331,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

AAK AB (publ.) Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ARHUF remained flat at $16.66 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.65. AAK AB has a 1 year low of $16.66 and a 1 year high of $16.66.

AAK AB (publ.) Company Profile

AAK AB (publ.) develops and sells plant-based oils and fats worldwide. It offers food ingredients for the bakery, dairy, foodservice, and special nutrition industries; chocolate and confectionery, including cocoa butter alternatives, compound fats, filling fats, barrier fats, and spreads; caramel products; and functional emollients for the cosmetics industry.

