Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stock Position Lowered by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,384 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $2,461,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,215. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $2,461,856.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ABT shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

NYSE ABT traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.79. The company had a trading volume of 22,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,884,599. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $186.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.06. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $93.25 and a fifty-two week high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 42.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

