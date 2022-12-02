AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Trading Down 5.2%

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) dropped 5.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.50 and last traded at $12.50. Approximately 6,868 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,056,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial started coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

AbCellera Biologics Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of -0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the third quarter worth $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 69.3% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners.

