ABCMETA 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $26,381.61 (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 2nd. Over the last week, ABCMETA has traded 34% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ABCMETA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ABCMETA has a total market capitalization of $88.67 million and approximately $26,381.61 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,062.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00010485 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005861 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00035970 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00041059 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005809 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00021304 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.91 or 0.00245628 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000129 BTC.

About ABCMETA

ABCMETA (META) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00084929 USD and is up 3.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $29,311.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

