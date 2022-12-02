abrdn Smaller Companies Income Trust plc (LON:ASCI) Announces Dividend of GBX 2.60

abrdn Smaller Companies Income Trust plc (LON:ASCI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share on Friday, January 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This is an increase from abrdn Smaller Companies Income Trust’s previous dividend of $2.40. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

abrdn Smaller Companies Income Trust Stock Down 1.5 %

ASCI stock opened at GBX 240.77 ($2.88) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34. abrdn Smaller Companies Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 216 ($2.58) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 398 ($4.76). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 230.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 252.25. The stock has a market cap of £53.23 million and a PE ratio of 239.71.

Get abrdn Smaller Companies Income Trust alerts:

About abrdn Smaller Companies Income Trust

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust PLC is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Smaller Companies Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Smaller Companies Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.