abrdn Smaller Companies Income Trust plc (LON:ASCI) Announces Dividend of GBX 2.60

abrdn Smaller Companies Income Trust plc (LON:ASCI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share on Friday, January 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This is an increase from abrdn Smaller Companies Income Trust’s previous dividend of $2.40. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
abrdn Smaller Companies Income Trust Stock Down 1.5 %
ASCI stock opened at GBX 240.77 ($2.88) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34. abrdn Smaller Companies Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 216 ($2.58) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 398 ($4.76). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 230.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 252.25. The stock has a market cap of £53.23 million and a PE ratio of 239.71.
