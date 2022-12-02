Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Director Wendy W. Luscombe Sells 807 Shares

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total transaction of $12,290.61. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,861.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Acadia Realty Trust Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE AKR opened at $15.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Acadia Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $12.28 and a twelve month high of $22.64.

Acadia Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -180.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acadia Realty Trust

AKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Acadia Realty Trust from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered Acadia Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 19,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 8.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 50,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

