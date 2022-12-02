Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 59,876 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 153.6% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 171,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $57,813,000 after purchasing an additional 103,824 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 69,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Accenture by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,332,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,933,000 after acquiring an additional 39,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 24,082.0% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 420,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 418,786 shares during the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In related news, COO Manish Sharma sold 8,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.66, for a total transaction of $2,204,223.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,575 shares in the company, valued at $935,434.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Manish Sharma sold 8,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.66, for a total transaction of $2,204,223.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,575 shares in the company, valued at $935,434.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total value of $2,295,598.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,759 shares in the company, valued at $11,947,519.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,030 shares of company stock valued at $10,924,406. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Accenture Trading Up 0.6 %

ACN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.60.

ACN stock opened at $302.83 on Friday. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.95 and a twelve month high of $417.37. The company has a market capitalization of $190.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.74.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.83%.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.