Achain (ACT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.30 Million

Achain (ACT) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. During the last week, Achain has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. One Achain coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Achain has a market cap of $1.30 million and $93,159.12 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Achain alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00009839 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00025173 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00005548 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00006032 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004952 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005182 BTC.

About Achain

Achain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Achain

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Achain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Achain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.