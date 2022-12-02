ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Director Haiping Dun Sells 35,327 Shares

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) Director Haiping Dun sold 35,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total value of $297,806.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 890,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,507,926.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ACM Research Stock Performance

Shares of ACMR traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $8.99. 439,871 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 926,415. The firm has a market cap of $488.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.86. ACM Research, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.46 and a 12 month high of $30.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.46.

Get ACM Research alerts:

Institutional Trading of ACM Research

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of ACM Research by 6.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in ACM Research by 166.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in ACM Research by 3.6% in the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 34,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in ACM Research by 210.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in ACM Research by 3.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 50,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the period. 66.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About ACM Research

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered ACM Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ACM Research from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on ACM Research to $25.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on ACM Research from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.29.

(Get Rating)

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.