Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to Overweight

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $95.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Activision Blizzard from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. MKM Partners upgraded Activision Blizzard from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Activision Blizzard from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Activision Blizzard from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $93.11.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $75.19 on Monday. Activision Blizzard has a 52-week low of $56.40 and a 52-week high of $86.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 5.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.53. The firm has a market cap of $58.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.49.

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $781,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 176,690 shares in the company, valued at $13,810,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 120,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,689,000 after purchasing an additional 18,926 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 97.9% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 123,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,863,000 after acquiring an additional 23,119 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at $1,682,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

