Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

AYI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.43.

NYSE AYI traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $188.72. 234,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,816. Acuity Brands has a 12 month low of $142.71 and a 12 month high of $220.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.54.

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 4th. The electronics maker reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.34. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Acuity Brands will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 22.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,718 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,137 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 13.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,450 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 26.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 87,330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,532,000 after acquiring an additional 17,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, RELOC Wiring Solutions, and OPTOTRONIC brands.

