Adara Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADRA) Shares Purchased by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adara Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADRA – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 900,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,950 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc. owned 6.26% of Adara Acquisition worth $8,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in Adara Acquisition by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 752,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its holdings in Adara Acquisition by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 111,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 8,150 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp lifted its holdings in Adara Acquisition by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 161,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 19,900 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in Adara Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $371,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Adara Acquisition by 154.4% during the 2nd quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 80,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 48,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Adara Acquisition Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:ADRA traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.08. 6,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,932. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.94. Adara Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $10.08.

About Adara Acquisition

Adara Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on searching for businesses in the consumer products industry and related sectors, including those consumer industry businesses in the health and wellness, e-commerce, discretionary spending, and information technology sectors and related channels of distribution.

