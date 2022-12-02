ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Stock Performance

AEY opened at $1.67 on Tuesday. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.56 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.91 and a 200 day moving average of $1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADDvantage Technologies Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 477.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 62,996 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 64.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 56,410 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in ADDvantage Technologies Group during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in ADDvantage Technologies Group during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. 3.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Company Profile

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and services electronics and hardware for the telecommunications industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.

