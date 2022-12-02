Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,672 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,336 shares during the period. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspiriant LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 22.1% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 232 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 27.9% during the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 4,563 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Adobe by 11.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 153,520 shares of the software company’s stock worth $56,196,000 after acquiring an additional 15,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth about $57,922,000. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADBE. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Adobe from $475.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. KGI Securities began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Adobe from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $405.42.

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $3.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $340.55. 75,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,242,128. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.32 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $309.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $362.55. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $675.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,728,129.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total transaction of $5,433,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 383,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,555,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,543 shares of company stock worth $7,690,103. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

