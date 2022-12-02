Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ATGE. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet raised Adtalem Global Education from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Adtalem Global Education Stock Down 0.9 %

ATGE stock opened at $41.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.44. Adtalem Global Education has a fifty-two week low of $19.14 and a fifty-two week high of $44.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Adtalem Global Education ( NYSE:ATGE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.17. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $354.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 30,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $1,319,447.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 319,974 shares in the company, valued at $13,813,277.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 30,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $1,319,447.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 319,974 shares in the company, valued at $13,813,277.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lyle Logan sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total value of $99,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,379.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Adtalem Global Education

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATGE. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 65.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 5.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.