AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO) Shares Up 5.1%

AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO – Get Rating) shot up 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.40 and last traded at $5.40. 61,575 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 72,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.14.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.76 and a 200 day moving average of $5.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $147,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $260,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF by 82.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF by 33.4% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 17,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares during the period. Finally, Emfo LLC boosted its position in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF by 53.7% during the second quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 12,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period.

