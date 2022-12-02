Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Director Sells $93,832.74 in Stock

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) Director Laura Oliphant sold 3,474 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $93,832.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,870.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Laura Oliphant also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Laura Oliphant sold 1,901 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $51,327.00.

On Monday, October 24th, Laura Oliphant sold 5,806 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $127,732.00.

Aehr Test Systems Stock Down 1.4 %

AEHR traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $26.72. 1,109,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,082,764. Aehr Test Systems has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $28.00. The company has a market cap of $734.67 million, a P/E ratio of 79.12 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aehr Test Systems ( NASDAQ:AEHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Aehr Test Systems had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm had revenue of $10.67 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AEHR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet downgraded Aehr Test Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Aehr Test Systems in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEHR. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Aehr Test Systems during the third quarter valued at $3,127,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the third quarter worth about $68,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 4.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 8.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,131,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,961,000 after purchasing an additional 89,542 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

Aehr Test Systems provides test systems for burning-in semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form worldwide. Its products include ABTS system that is used in the production and qualification testing of packaged parts for lower power and higher power logic devices, as well as for common types of memory devices; and FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems for burn-in and functional test of complex devices, such as leading-edge silicon carbide-based power semiconductors, memories, digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and integrated optical devices.

Further Reading

