ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Short Interest Up 37.5% in November

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the October 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AGESY. Barclays dropped their target price on ageas SA/NV from €53.50 ($55.15) to €49.50 ($51.03) in a report on Friday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank cut ageas SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut ageas SA/NV from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded ageas SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Societe Generale cut ageas SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.20.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AGESY opened at $40.99 on Friday. ageas SA/NV has a 52-week low of $33.91 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.38.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a $1.0198 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. ageas SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.49%.

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. Its life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other insurance products, as well as other damages to property covering the risk of property losses or claims liabilities.

