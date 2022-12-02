Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Stock Holdings Increased by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 7,201.6% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 124,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 122,788 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 408.1% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 625 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period.

Agilent Technologies Stock Up 0.7 %

A opened at $156.12 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.52 and a fifty-two week high of $162.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.81. The company has a market capitalization of $46.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 30.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 20.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $258,437.67. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,237.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $258,437.67. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,237.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 3,600 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total value of $502,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,037,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,326 shares of company stock worth $26,474,537 over the last 90 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on A. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

About Agilent Technologies

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

