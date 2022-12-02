Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $269.86

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. Aidi Finance (BSC) has a market capitalization of $51,019,080.68 billion and approximately $269.86 worth of Aidi Finance (BSC) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aidi Finance (BSC) token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Aidi Finance (BSC) has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000286 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000355 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,050.35 or 0.06192910 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.15 or 0.00507928 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,239.91 or 0.30894570 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) Profile

Aidi Finance (BSC)’s genesis date was August 17th, 2021. Aidi Finance (BSC)’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000,000 tokens. Aidi Finance (BSC)’s official website is www.aidiverse.com. Aidi Finance (BSC)’s official Twitter account is @aiditoken. The Reddit community for Aidi Finance (BSC) is https://reddit.com/r/aidifinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aidi Finance (BSC) is aidifinance.medium.com.

Aidi Finance (BSC) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AIDI INU is a 100% decentralized community experiment that has burned half of the total supply to dead address. The Aidi Inu's Uniswap pool liquidity keys are burned and the contract ownership is renounced.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aidi Finance (BSC) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aidi Finance (BSC) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aidi Finance (BSC) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

