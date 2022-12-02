Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €133.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €133.00 ($137.11) price target on Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AIR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €139.00 ($143.30) price target on Airbus in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €146.00 ($150.52) target price on Airbus in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($144.33) target price on Airbus in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays set a €155.00 ($159.79) target price on Airbus in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($154.64) target price on Airbus in a research report on Monday, September 26th.

Airbus Stock Up 0.9 %

EPA AIR opened at €110.14 ($113.55) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €103.79 and its 200-day moving average is €102.26. Airbus has a one year low of €68.28 ($70.39) and a one year high of €99.97 ($103.06).

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

