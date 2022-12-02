Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.86-9.06 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.41. Alexandria Real Estate Equities also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.86-$9.06 EPS.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $154.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 1-year low of $126.74 and a 1-year high of $224.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a PE ratio of 47.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.85.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.01). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $659.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 143.47%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ARE shares. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $233.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $194.00 to $182.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $175.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1,151.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter worth $250,000. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

