Algorand (ALGO) Trading 1% Higher Over Last Week

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 2nd. Algorand has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion and approximately $53.15 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Algorand coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00001439 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded up 1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00077388 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00060365 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000380 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00010205 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00025151 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001438 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00005474 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000270 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000133 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,344,527,034 coins and its circulating supply is 7,121,136,608 coins. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

