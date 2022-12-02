Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $225.44

Allianz Technology Trust PLC (LON:ATT – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 225.44 ($2.70) and traded as low as GBX 213.50 ($2.55). Allianz Technology Trust shares last traded at GBX 216.50 ($2.59), with a volume of 856,273 shares.

Allianz Technology Trust Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 225.46 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 227.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £895.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 385.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allianz Technology Trust

In other news, insider Ekaterina (Katya) Thomson acquired 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 226 ($2.70) per share, with a total value of £19,888 ($23,792.32). In other news, insider Ekaterina (Katya) Thomson bought 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 226 ($2.70) per share, with a total value of £19,888 ($23,792.32). Also, insider Neeta Patel bought 233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 212 ($2.54) per share, for a total transaction of £493.96 ($590.93). Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 14,259 shares of company stock valued at $3,236,874.

About Allianz Technology Trust

Allianz Technology Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the technology, media, and telecoms sector. The fund invests in stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

