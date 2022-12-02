Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Acquires 9,657 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 56.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,657 shares during the quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 715.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 70.4% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 116.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Trading Up 1.1 %

MGM opened at $37.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.91. The company has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.04. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $26.41 and a 52 week high of $49.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

MGM Resorts International Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is currently 0.34%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MGM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $58.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 5,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $215,287.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 5,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $215,287.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $362,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 331,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,003,542.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,741 shares of company stock worth $1,337,388 in the last ninety days. 2.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About MGM Resorts International

(Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Recommended Stories

