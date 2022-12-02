Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 60,760 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,123 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 121.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,931,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,887,000 after acquiring an additional 13,141,920 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5,787.7% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,019,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968,003 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14,778.9% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,594,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,328,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,183,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,566,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,549,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,331 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Phil Mottram sold 3,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $49,516.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $578,259. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Phil Mottram sold 3,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $49,516.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $578,259. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 102,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $1,634,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 268,192 shares of company stock worth $3,961,157. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 0.2 %

HPE opened at $16.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.88. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $11.90 and a fifty-two week high of $17.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.86 and its 200 day moving average is $13.98. The stock has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.23.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HPE. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KGI Securities downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.