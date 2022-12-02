Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Has $605,000 Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,629 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares during the quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 186,921 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $17,071,000 after buying an additional 12,390 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $149,000. Simmons Bank raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 8,073 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 669,765 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $61,170,000 after buying an additional 136,131 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,306 shares in the company, valued at $2,689,070. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,306 shares in the company, valued at $2,689,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total value of $464,600.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,868.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $728,285. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on AKAM shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Akamai Technologies to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen dropped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $164.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Akamai Technologies to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.93.

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $95.20 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.28 and a 52 week high of $123.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.11.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.07). Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $881.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

