Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Has $640,000 Holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,907 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 75.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 72.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 4,228 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 13.1% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 22,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 150.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 5,957 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WAL. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.71.

Insider Transactions at Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Down 1.9 %

In other news, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total value of $352,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,393,971.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WAL opened at $67.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $54.86 and a one year high of $124.93. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.35.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.61 by ($0.19). Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 37.86%. The business had revenue of $663.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.40%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

Further Reading

