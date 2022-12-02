Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Has $827,000 Position in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,437 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Victory Capital were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VCTR. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Victory Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,406,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Victory Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,464,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Victory Capital by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Victory Capital by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 182,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,265,000 after purchasing an additional 42,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Victory Capital by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 22,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 6,552 shares during the last quarter. 90.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VCTR. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $26.70 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Victory Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.25.

Victory Capital Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VCTR opened at $29.31 on Friday. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $22.22 and a one year high of $37.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.89 and a 200-day moving average of $27.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.18.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.09. Victory Capital had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 33.15%. The company had revenue of $207.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Victory Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 24.94%.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

Featured Articles

