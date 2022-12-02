Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Invests $664,000 in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 36,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WOW. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 328.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,282,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,367,000 after purchasing an additional 982,931 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new stake in WideOpenWest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,863,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its stake in WideOpenWest by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,236,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,572,000 after acquiring an additional 449,020 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in WideOpenWest by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,856,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,255,000 after acquiring an additional 445,917 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in WideOpenWest by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 549,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,579,000 after acquiring an additional 263,481 shares during the period. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WOW opened at $10.18 on Friday. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $22.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $892.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.26 and a 200-day moving average of $16.64.

WideOpenWest ( NYSE:WOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). WideOpenWest had a return on equity of 1.38% and a net margin of 33.58%. The business had revenue of $173.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.38 million. Sell-side analysts expect that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other WideOpenWest news, insider David Brunick sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total value of $86,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 208,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,615,600.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other WideOpenWest news, insider David Brunick sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total value of $86,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 208,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,615,600.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total value of $413,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 330,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,207,910.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $591,900 over the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WOW shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on WideOpenWest from $19.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Benchmark reduced their target price on WideOpenWest to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. B. Riley reduced their target price on WideOpenWest from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on WideOpenWest from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

