Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Makes New Investment in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC owned about 0.12% of OptimizeRx at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 10,126 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 360,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,881,000 after acquiring an additional 30,215 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 230,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OPRX stock opened at $20.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.62. OptimizeRx Co. has a 12 month low of $13.33 and a 12 month high of $64.24.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OPRX. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on OptimizeRx from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet downgraded OptimizeRx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on OptimizeRx from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on OptimizeRx in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.71.

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients. The company's products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, and therapeutic support and unbranded messages.

