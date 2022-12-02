Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Purchases 8,495 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) by 110.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,194 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,495 shares during the quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 14.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 11.0% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 1.5% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 39,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 4.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 357.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verint Systems news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 14,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $547,546.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,915,404.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Verint Systems news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 14,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $547,546.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,915,404.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 81,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $3,116,746.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,060,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,423,595.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,743 shares of company stock valued at $5,099,621 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verint Systems Price Performance

Shares of VRNT opened at $39.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.68 and a 200 day moving average of $42.13. Verint Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.63 and a 12 month high of $56.39.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). Verint Systems had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $223.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush decreased their price target on Verint Systems from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Verint Systems from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.40.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

Featured Stories

