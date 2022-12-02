Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Raises Stake in Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its position in Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) by 881.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,146 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Fiverr International worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Fiverr International in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Fiverr International by 1.6% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 355,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,224,000 after buying an additional 5,607 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiverr International in the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its position in Fiverr International by 79.6% in the second quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 10,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 4,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Fiverr International by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 44,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 15,137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of FVRR stock opened at $35.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.55 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.03. Fiverr International Ltd. has a 1-year low of $26.16 and a 1-year high of $144.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fiverr International ( NYSE:FVRR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $82.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.45 million. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 32.87% and a negative net margin of 26.86%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on FVRR. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Fiverr International from $42.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Fiverr International from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Fiverr International from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Fiverr International from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.38.

About Fiverr International



Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 550 categories in nine verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, data, and lifestyle.

