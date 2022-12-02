Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Sells 56,940 Shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC cut its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 56,940 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Orion Engineered Carbons worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 13.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 114,230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 13,386 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons in the second quarter valued at approximately $324,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,281,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 100.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 7,026 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Orion Engineered Carbons in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock.

NYSE:OEC opened at $18.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.61. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a 1 year low of $12.87 and a 1 year high of $20.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.16%.

Orion Engineered Carbons Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

