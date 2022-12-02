Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 509,400 shares, a decrease of 27.1% from the October 31st total of 698,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Alsea Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ALSSF remained flat at $2.16 during mid-day trading on Friday. Alsea has a 52-week low of $1.72 and a 52-week high of $2.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.97.
About Alsea
