Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 509,400 shares, a decrease of 27.1% from the October 31st total of 698,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Alsea Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ALSSF remained flat at $2.16 during mid-day trading on Friday. Alsea has a 52-week low of $1.72 and a 52-week high of $2.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.97.

About Alsea

Alsea, SAB. de C.V. operates restaurants in Latin America and Europe. It operates fast food, cafeteria, casual food, casual fast food, and family restaurants under the Domino's Pizza, Starbucks, Burger King, Chili's, PF Chang's, Italianni's, The Cheesecake Factory, Vips, Vips Smart, El Portón, Archies, Foster's Hollywood, Ginos, TGI Fridays, Ole Mole, and Corazón de Barro brands.

