Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) Short Interest Update

Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 493,400 shares, a growth of 47.2% from the October 31st total of 335,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 636,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.
AEI stock opened at $0.23 on Friday. Alset has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.27.
In related news, CEO Heng Fai Ambrose Chan bought 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.18 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 74,727,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,450,865.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,342,759 shares of company stock worth $310,841. 54.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Alset Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth, and consumer products businesses in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. It operates through four segments: Real Estate, Digital Transformation Technology, Biohealth, and Other Business Activities segments.
