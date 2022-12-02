Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) Short Interest Update

Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 493,400 shares, a growth of 47.2% from the October 31st total of 335,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 636,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Alset Trading Down 10.1 %

AEI stock opened at $0.23 on Friday. Alset has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.27.

Get Alset alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Alset

In related news, CEO Heng Fai Ambrose Chan bought 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.18 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 74,727,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,450,865.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,342,759 shares of company stock worth $310,841. 54.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alset

About Alset

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alset by 51.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 32,187 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alset by 80.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,214,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 543,154 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Alset by 261.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 150,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 108,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Alset by 155.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,121,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,373 shares in the last quarter. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Alset Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth, and consumer products businesses in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. It operates through four segments: Real Estate, Digital Transformation Technology, Biohealth, and Other Business Activities segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alset Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alset and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.