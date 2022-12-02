Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AAMC opened at $19.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $33.76 million, a P/E ratio of -28.36 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.88. Altisource Asset Management has a 12-month low of $8.65 and a 12-month high of $27.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altisource Asset Management

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAMC. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Altisource Asset Management by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,380 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the first quarter worth about $507,000. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the first quarter worth about $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.87% of the company’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Company Profile

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

