Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Holdings Raised by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,504 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $6,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,302,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 29,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 36,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth $4,782,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 20,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group lowered shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.64.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $47.01 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.35 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.29. The company has a market cap of $84.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.02). Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

