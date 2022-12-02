Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target Cut to $90.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Cowen from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Ambarella from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Ambarella from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Ambarella from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Ambarella from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ambarella presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.07.

AMBA stock traded down $3.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.85. 11,151 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,416. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.84 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.18. Ambarella has a 1-year low of $49.02 and a 1-year high of $224.86.

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.07). Ambarella had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $80.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ambarella will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 2,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total value of $156,607.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 905,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,282,805.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,736 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total value of $236,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 693,625 shares in the company, valued at $43,871,781.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 2,476 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $156,607.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 905,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,282,805.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,246 shares of company stock valued at $937,852. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 61.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 103,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,821,000 after purchasing an additional 39,419 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in Ambarella by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in Ambarella by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 81,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,358,000 after acquiring an additional 5,160 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Ambarella by 132.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Group Foundation grew its holdings in Ambarella by 113.8% during the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 56,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,740,000 after acquiring an additional 29,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

