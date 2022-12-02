AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Shares Gap Up to $8.17

Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.17, but opened at $8.49. AMC Entertainment shares last traded at $8.08, with a volume of 180,127 shares changing hands.
Several research firms recently issued reports on AMC. B. Riley dropped their price target on AMC Entertainment from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on AMC Entertainment to $0.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on AMC Entertainment from $1.20 to $1.10 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMC Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $3.72.
AMC Entertainment Stock Down 0.5 %
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.74.
About AMC Entertainment
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.
