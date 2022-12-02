AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Shares Gap Up to $8.17

Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.17, but opened at $8.49. AMC Entertainment shares last traded at $8.08, with a volume of 180,127 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMC. B. Riley dropped their price target on AMC Entertainment from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on AMC Entertainment to $0.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on AMC Entertainment from $1.20 to $1.10 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMC Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $3.72.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.74.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMC. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 418.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,635,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126,916 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 225.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,824,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,987 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,270,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,299 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 1,349.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 844,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,441,000 after purchasing an additional 786,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 998.8% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 795,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after buying an additional 723,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.73% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

