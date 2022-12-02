AMC Entertainment Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 338,317 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 21% compared to the average daily volume of 280,409 call options.
AMC Entertainment Price Performance
NYSE:AMC traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.17. 96,018,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,875,855. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.79 and a 200 day moving average of $5.74. AMC Entertainment has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $34.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.61.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have issued reports on AMC. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $1.20 to $1.10 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on AMC Entertainment to $0.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $3.72.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
AMC Entertainment Company Profile
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AMC Entertainment (AMC)
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
- Will Easing Of Covid Rules Slash Risk For Chinese EV Maker NIO?
Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.