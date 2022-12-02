AMC Entertainment Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 338,317 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 21% compared to the average daily volume of 280,409 call options.

NYSE:AMC traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.17. 96,018,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,875,855. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.79 and a 200 day moving average of $5.74. AMC Entertainment has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $34.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.61.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMC. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $1.20 to $1.10 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on AMC Entertainment to $0.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $3.72.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in AMC Entertainment by 10.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 114,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 10,501 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 99,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after buying an additional 15,841 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 775,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,106,000 after buying an additional 155,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 75,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 9,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.73% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

