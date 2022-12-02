America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) Downgraded by TheStreet to C+

TheStreet cut shares of America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on America First Multifamily Investors in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of ATAX opened at $19.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 17.76 and a current ratio of 17.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.61. America First Multifamily Investors has a 52 week low of $16.53 and a 52 week high of $20.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.77%. America First Multifamily Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.42%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATAX. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors in the 1st quarter worth $91,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors in the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors in the 3rd quarter worth $178,000. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through five segments: Affordable Multifamily MRB Investments, Seniors and Skilled Nursing MRB Investments, MF Properties, Market-Rate Joint Venture Investments, and Public Housing Capital Fund Trusts.

