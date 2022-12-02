American Century Multisector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUSI) Trading 0.6% Higher

American Century Multisector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUSI – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $43.17 and last traded at $43.17. 2,128 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 4,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.93.

American Century Multisector Income ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.65.

Institutional Trading of American Century Multisector Income ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MUSI. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of American Century Multisector Income ETF by 200.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in American Century Multisector Income ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Century Multisector Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,288,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in American Century Multisector Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,943,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in American Century Multisector Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,260,000.

