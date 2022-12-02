American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Downgraded by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective (down from $47.00) on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.50 to $39.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.06.

Shares of AMH opened at $32.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.76. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $29.31 and a one year high of $44.07. The company has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.92, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is 120.00%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson acquired 281,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.40 per share, with a total value of $10,253,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 269,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,808,708. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson purchased 281,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.40 per share, with a total value of $10,253,698.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 269,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,808,708. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew J. Hart sold 6,955 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $218,665.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,649.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 312,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,255,000 after acquiring an additional 63,188 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 1,189,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,027,000 after purchasing an additional 72,806 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,141,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

