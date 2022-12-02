American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Stake Boosted by Partners Group Holding AG

Partners Group Holding AG increased its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 509,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,172 shares during the period. American Water Works comprises approximately 4.5% of Partners Group Holding AG’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Partners Group Holding AG owned about 0.28% of American Water Works worth $75,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,635,157,000 after buying an additional 434,737 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 7.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,447,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,729,331,000 after buying an additional 702,408 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 0.9% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 7,112,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,058,253,000 after buying an additional 64,820 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,314,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $641,904,000 after buying an additional 88,733 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,559,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $529,556,000 after buying an additional 89,415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AWK traded down $1.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $152.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,575. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.43. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.77 and a fifty-two week high of $189.65. The company has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.18.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 34.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.14%.

AWK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on American Water Works to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. HSBC dropped their price objective on American Water Works to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.00.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

