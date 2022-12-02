Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stake Lessened by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,496,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 274,635 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.65% of Amgen worth $850,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mendel Money Management increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.7% in the second quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 3,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth $28,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.6% in the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 43,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,690,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth $643,000. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth $1,062,000. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMGN stock traded down $1.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $284.17. The company had a trading volume of 22,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,010,297. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $260.87 and a 200 day moving average of $250.17. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.31 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 62.23%.

AMGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $234.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Amgen to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.19.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

