Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Now Covered by B. Riley

Equities researchers at B. Riley started coverage on shares of Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AMPX. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Amprius Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

AMPX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.23. The company had a trading volume of 144,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,194,276. Amprius Technologies has a twelve month low of $5.64 and a twelve month high of $26.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Amprius Technologies ( NYSE:AMPX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. On average, research analysts predict that Amprius Technologies will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Amprius Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amprius Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $474,000.

Amprius Technologies Company Profile

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries for use in the aerospace, defense, and electric vehicle applications. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

