Analysts’ New Coverage for December 2nd (AAMC, AAU, ADXS, AFLYY, AHODF, AMTI, ANGI, ASLE, AUMN, BGI)

Analysts’ new coverage for Friday, December 2nd:

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Get Altisource Asset Management Co alerts:

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY). JPMorgan Chase & Co. issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:AHODF). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG started coverage on shares of Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI). They issued a sell rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock.

Truist Financial Co. initiated coverage on shares of AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE). Truist Financial Co. issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSE:BGI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN). BTIG Research issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL). The firm issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

UBS Group AG initiated coverage on shares of Compass (NYSE:COMP). UBS Group AG issued a neutral rating and a $2.75 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY). Morgan Stanley issued an underweight rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE). Stifel Nicolaus issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First United (NASDAQ:FUNC). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG began coverage on shares of IAC (NASDAQ:IAC). They issued a sell rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA). The firm issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. started coverage on shares of Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. began coverage on shares of Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM). The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP). Stifel Nicolaus issued a hold rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY). The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. started coverage on shares of ZeroFox (NASDAQ:ZFOX). The firm issued a hold rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock.

UBS Group AG initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG). The firm issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Asset Management Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Asset Management Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.