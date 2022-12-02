Analysts Set Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Target Price at $29.48

Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.48.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lowered Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. TheStreet lowered Albertsons Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Albertsons Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $27.25 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Albertsons Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $301,070,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,338,105 shares in the company, valued at $741,891,588.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies Stock Down 1.0 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 317.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 20,073 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Albertsons Companies by 1,929.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 68,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 65,381 shares during the period. Renaissance Capital LLC grew its position in Albertsons Companies by 42.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 72,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 21,578 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its position in Albertsons Companies by 53.3% in the second quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 58,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 20,255 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in Albertsons Companies by 85.5% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 62,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 28,790 shares during the period. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Albertsons Companies stock opened at $20.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Albertsons Companies has a 52-week low of $20.05 and a 52-week high of $37.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.23.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.70 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 53.49% and a net margin of 2.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Albertsons Companies will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.22%.

About Albertsons Companies

(Get Rating)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.